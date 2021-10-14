Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing continues



# Pune Police Issues Lookout Circular Against NCB’s Witness

# Aryan Khan’s lawyer Amit Desai claimed Aryan was not on the Mumbai cruise.

# Advocate Desai said Aryan and was apprehended as he was going to attend the party

# Many countries have legalised some of these drugs, the lawyer argued

The special court has started hearing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off Mumbai coast.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik, who has been attacking BJP over the drug bust case, will again address the media around 11 am.

In the last press conference, he accused the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of letting off two people from the cruise, of which one is the brother-in-law of a BJP leader, he alleged.

The NCP leader had earlier questioned presence of the man who went viral after his selfie with Aryan Khan post raid went viral. Pune police has now issued a lookout circular against him. He has apparently been absconding in a 2018 cheating case.

Arguing for Aryan Khan’s bail plea, his counsel and senior advocate Amit Desai said many countries have legalised some of these drugs. He added that cannabis has been removed by many countries from the schedule of dangerous drugs.

He even claimed that the 23-year-old son of SRK was not even on the cruise and was apprehended as he was going to attend the party.

“In many countries, these substances (drugs) are legal. Let us not penalise them at this stage when bail is sought. Let us not make it worse for them (accused). They have suffered enough and they have learnt their lesson, if at all,” Desai said.

Source: News18