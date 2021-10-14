Bangladesh records 7 Covid deaths, 466 cases in a day

Bangladesh has registered seven new deaths from Covid-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,737.

The Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,564,485 as 466 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Thursday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka registered the most daily deaths and new cases among the eight divisions, logging 3 fatalities and 342 infections.

Nationwide, another 695 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,526,368.

As many as 21,568 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.16 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.56 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 239.24 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.87 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.