BGB deployed in country

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order situation amid Durga Puja.

BGB director Lt Col Fayzur Rahman said the BGB troops were deployed in the country on Thursday morning as per the direction of the Home Ministry for Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community.

The BGB are patrolling the temples and the surrounding areas with the other law enforcement agencies amid communal tensions triggered by desecration of Holy Quran in Cumilla.