BGB deployed in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj amid communal tensions



Two platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Thursday morning to ensure safety of the puja mandaps amid communal tensions created by an incident in Cumilla where Holy Quran was allegedly demeaned.

Kamalganj Police Station officer in-charge Ferdous Hasan said the law enforcers are trying to take the situation under control.

Miscreants attacked five Puja mandaps from 8:00pm to 10pm Wednesday.

Soon after the incidents, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mir Nahid Ahsan visited the scenes at night.

Meanwhile, four platoons of BGB personnel have been deployed in Cumilla following the unrest situation in the district centreing the issue of demeaning of the Holy Quran.