British HC hails UK-Bangladesh defence cooperation

British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson today said the United Kingdom is proud of longstanding defence cooperation between Britain and Bangladesh while London is committed to deepening ties with Dhaka.

He made the remark while the Frigate HMS Kent the UK’s Carrier Strike Group deployment (CSG21) was welcomed by the Bangladesh Navy at the naval base in Chattogram on Thursday, BSS reports.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the Bangladesh Navy for welcoming the Royal Navy today. This builds on a long history of defence cooperation that the UK is extremely proud of; we are committed to deepening our cooperation as a key part of the enduring relationship between our two countries,” Dickson said.

The visit is a friendly demonstration of the UK’s strong ties with Bangladesh and the UK’s commitment to maritime peace in the Indo-Pacific region, said the British mission here.

The visit will celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and highlight the historic bilateral defence connections and people-to people relationships between the UK and Bangladesh.

Commanding Officer of HMS Kent Commander Matt Sykes said Bangladesh’s inclusion in the Carrier Strike Group deployment is very much a demonstration of the deep and longstanding UK-Bangladesh relationship.

This year, with the spirit of Brit Bangla Bondhon, the UK is demonstrating the depth and significance of UK-Bangla ties through its commitment to engage more with Bangladesh as a partner of sustainable peace and growth.

The high commission said the deployment of HMS Kent highlighted the UK’s commitment to defence cooperation and to an open and resilient international order in which open societies and economies continue to

flourish and the benefits of prosperity are shared through trade and global growth.

During the visit, HMS Kent will engage in a series of events with the Bangladesh Navy and the local administration in Chattogram to maximise bilateral relations benefitting both countries’ military,trade and political alliances.

The 133-meter-long ship, commanded by Commander MJ (Matt) Sykes RN, is carrying 32 officers, 187 sailors and three civilians onboard, an ISPR press release added.

Bangladesh Navy ship BNS Abu Bakar accorded traditional welcome when the British ship reached the country’s waters.

On completion of the visit, the ship is expected to leave Chattogram port on October 18.