Maha Navami being observed today

On the fourth day of the five-day Durga Puja, the Hindu community of the country is celebrating the Maha Navami today at different puja mandaps at Dhaka and elsewhere across the country.

On this day, priests are conducting the rituals that culminate with a devotional offering called ‘Maha-arati’. Navami Tithi begins with a customary lighting of 108 earthen lamps and offering of 108 lotus flowers.

Nabami Bhog is being offered to the goddess Durga and distributed among the devotees at the puja mandaps.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Maha Ashtami puja was celebrated offering obeisance to goddess Durga.

The auspicious ‘Sandhi Puja’ was performed at the confluence of Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami in a serene and festive mood.