UK deaths rise by 157 as 45,066 positive coronavirus cases recorded

A further 157 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the government has said.

The Department of Health’s latest figures, as of 9am on Thursday, bring the UK’s overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 138,237.

However, separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have been more than 163,000 deaths registered in the UK where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Another 45,066 lab-confirmed Covid cases were also recorded in the UK, the government said.

A total of 212,880 people tested positive for Covid-19 in England at least once in the week to October 6, up 2% on the previous week, according to the latest Test and Trace figures. This is the highest number to test positive since the week to July 21.

England

A further 110 fatalities were reported in England, bringing the death toll to 120,763. Another 38,488 positive Covid cases were recorded.

Wales

Twelve more deaths were reported in Wales, which takes the overall number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 5,990. Meanwhile, cases in the nation increased by 2,635.

Scotland

In Scotland, the death toll increased by 29 to 8,878, while another 2,639 cases were recorded.

Northern Ireland

Another six people died in Northern Ireland, increasing the tally of fatalities to 2,606, while a further 1,304 positive cases were returned.