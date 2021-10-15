Aryan Khan breaks down after speaking with parents over a video call

Aryan Khan is currently at Arthur road jail and is shifted to a common barrack after he tested negative for COVID-19. Reportedly, the star kid broke down on a video call with his parents – Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Aryan was arrested on October 3rd, 2021 after NCB raided a cruise named ‘Cordelia’ which was sailing from Mumbai to Goa, reports India Today.

According to reports, due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, jail inmates can’t meet their families and can only video call them twice or thrice a month. Aryan Khan spoke to his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan over a video call for 10 minutes.

Reportedly, Aryan Khan broke down while speaking to his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan over the video call. “Aryan gave his mother’s number. He spoke to his mother and father through the video call facility for 10 minutes,” confirmed a senior jail official to ETimes.

Aryan’s bail plea will now be pronounced on October 20th, 2021 by the sessions court in Mumbai. Along with Satish Maneshine, Amit Desai is also representing the star kid who also represented Salman Khan in 2002’s infamous hit-and-run case.

Meanwhile, NCB raided the ship on October 3rd, 2021 and arrested 7 others along with Aryan and claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son is reportedly disturbed and tense in jail and has been kept separately from other jail inmates due to security concerns.

SRK’s fans from across the world are pouring in so much love and support amid this difficult time for the family.

May God give strength to Shah Rukh Khan and his family.