Covid deaths rise by 145 as a further 44,932 positive coronavirus cases recorded in UK

Another 145 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, according to the government’s daily Covid data.

As of 9am on Friday, the Department of Health’s latest figures bring the UK’s Covid death toll to 138,379.

Meanwhile, 44,932 more lab-confirmed postive tests for Covid were recorded in the country.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 8,361,651 infections have been recorded.

The latest data comes as it was unveiled that an estimated 43,000 people may have received false negatives from PCR tests between September 8 and October 12, according to UK Health Security Agency.

England

In England, 94 more Covid-related deaths were recorded in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

And there were 37,691 more infections recorded.

The country has had a total of 120,857 Covid-related deaths and 7,110,513 lab-confirmed infections.

Wales

There were 15 more Covid deaths in Wales, bringing the death toll to 6,005.

And there were 3,130 more lab-confirmed cases, bringing the total since the start of last year to 392,282.

Scotland

Scotland’s Covid death toll rose by 32 to 8,907.

Meanwhile, there were 2,762 cases recorded in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of infections to 602,524.

Northern Ireland

Another four people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland. The nation has a death toll of 2,610.

In terms of cases, the total has risen by 1,349 to 256,332.