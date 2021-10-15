Disused garages being transformed into affordable rented homes

Vacant, run-down and underused garages continue to make way for new housing options as the council continues to tackle the housing crisis in Tower Hamlets.

The garage spaces in Spitalfields and Banglatown, which were known for anti-social behaviour, have now made way for seven new affordable rented homes due for completion in early 2022.

Cllr Danny Hassell, Cabinet Member for Housing, visited the site to check progress and meet the construction team.

Cllr Danny Hassell, Cabinet Member for Housing, said:

“I was very pleased to visit the development in Spitalfields and Banglatown and see first-hand the work being carried out to deliver these new affordable rented homes. We want to use every opportunity across Tower Hamlets to build homes which tackles the housing shortage and by making use of this former garage space, we are showing we are making best use of our land.”

At just eight square miles and with one of the highest densities of housing in London, space to build in Tower Hamlets continues to be in short supply.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said:

“London is in the midst of a housing crisis. Having an affordable, secure home is difficult for many people due to rising private rents and a lack of genuinely affordable homes. We are working hard to provide housing and the use of these former garage spaces in Spitalfields and Banglatown is a good example of doing this.”

The development is nearing completion with all interiors currently being worked on, boilers fitted and electrics underway. New kitchens are being installed with residents set to move in come spring.

The open space around the development will also be developed, as well as, addressing existing access problems associated with the street.

By using existing space, which is in poor condition and improper use, the council has been able to transform this area of East London.