110 luxury vehicles to be auctioned for 5th time

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has decided to auction 110 luxury vehicles under the Carnet de Passage system.

These vehicles are currently unloaded at Chittagong port. Earlier, the vehicles could not be sold in spite of being auctioned on four occasions. The luxury cars now at the port yard are going to be re-auctioned on November 3 and 4.

The vehicles are of renowned brands including BMW, Mercedes Benz, Land Cruiser, Land Rover, Jaguar, Lexus, and Mitsubishi.

Joint Commissioner of Chittagong Custom House Tofail Ahmed came up with this information issuing a press release.

Detailed information about the auction can be obtained from the websites of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Chittagong Port.

If anyone is interested to purchase a car, he/she has to submit a tender. Tender application in an envelope has to be dropped in the tender box kept at the customs offices in Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mongla.

In addition, if any interested person wishes to see the car, he/she has to apply to the office concerned with NID or passport photo and get the pass in advance.

A pass has to be collected three days before the car inspection by submitting an application. The car inspection has been fixed for October 27 to 28 and October 31 to November 2.

Buyers will be able to participate in the training for online auction. The training will be held on October 18 in-person or online platform.

Chittagong Customs officials informed that details of the auctioned products will be uploaded on the websites of the National Board of Revenue and Chittagong Customs within a day or two.