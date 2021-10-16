7 killed as bus rams into truck in Mymensingh

Seven passengers were killed and at least eight others were injured when a passenger bus rammed into a parked truck in Chel Ghat area of Mymensingh’s Trishal on Saturday.

The deceased were identifed as Fazlul Haque Ajmul, 32, Md Siraj, 35, Fatema Begum, 25, Abdullah, 6, Ajmina, 8, Nazrul Islam, 50, and Helena, 40.

Police and locals said a Sherpur-bound passenger bus hit a stone-laden truck in Chelerghat area at about 3.30pm, leaving five passengers of the bus dead on the spot.

Members of police and Fire service rescued 10 injured people and took them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital and Trishal Upazila Health Complex.

Of the injured, two more people sucummbed to their injuries.

Trishal Police Station officer-in-charge Md Mainuddin two vehicles involved in the accident have been seized.

Legal action is being taken in this regard, he added.