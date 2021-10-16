Bangladesh Covid cases drops to 293, six more die

Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed six more lives and infected another 293 people in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The daily-case positivity rate dropped to 1.88 per cent today declining slightly from Friday’s 2.09 per cent. It is the lowest daily cases logged in the country since May 15 when 261 people contracted the virus in a single day.

With the fresh numbers, the Covid fatalities reached 27,752 today while the caseload climbed to 1,565,174, said Directorate General of the Health services (DGHS).

Of the latest deceased, four were men and two were women.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.

Besides, the recovery rate increased slightly to 97.58 per cent, with 442 more patients getting cured during the period.

So far, 1,527,333people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS added.