Joya wins another international award for ‘Robibaar’ film

Joya Ahsan, popular actress of two Bangla, received an International award on Thursday for her role in the film ‘Robibaar’.

The actress won the award for best lead actress in the foreign language film at the Madrid International Film festival-2020.

Expressing gratitude to the filmmaker of Robibaar movie, Jaya Ahsan wrote on Facebook “ I am feeling very humble. I am also showing endless gratitude to the film director Atanu Ghosh. I am giving many many love to actors, actresses and crews of the film,” the actress said.

Joya paired up with Tollywood actor Prosenjit for the first time in the film ‘Robibaar’.