4 killed in Habiganj road crashes

Habiganj Correspondent : Four people were killed in separate road accidents in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj on Sunday noon (October 17).

The deceased were known as Iftekhar Alam, 36, son of Abdul Jalil, hailed from Nandipara village of Baniachang, Tarekuzzaman, 28, son of Shahjahan Mia, Mozammel Haque, 23, son of Abdul Haque and Ajoy Roy, 22, son of Gopal Roy.

Police and witnesses said, two motorcycles were collided head-on in Tinbangla area of Dhaka-Sylhet Highway this noon, leaving Mozammel Haque dead on the spot and injured Ajoy Roy injured critically. Later, Ajoy was taken to Madhabpur Upazila hospital where he died under treatment.

Besides, two other bikes collided in Uttar Surma Bridge area this afternoon, leaving the two bike riders dead on the spot.

Teliapara police outpost in-charge Golam Mostafa confirmed the matter.