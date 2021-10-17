AL chairman candidate shot dead in Rangamati’s Kaptai

An Awami League’s union parishad chairman candidate was gunned down at Kaptai upazila in Rangamati district early hours of Sunday.

Deceased Nethoai Marma, 60, was the AL’s nominated candidate for Chitmorom Union Parishad (UP) election scheduled to be held on November 11.

A gang of armed miscreants numbering 14-15 entered the house of Nethoai Marma, also the AL president of the UP, at about 1am and shot him dead on the scene, said police.

Kaptai upazila unit AL president Aungsuisaine Chowdhury said Nethoai had been stayed at upazila rest house for security purpose. He went to house to meet family members after submitting the nomination paper on Saturday.

Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) is responsible for the killing, he claimed.

