Amitabh’s ‘l Girl’ wins SLM highest medal in Germany

The movie ‘Rickshaw Girl’ directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury has won the SLM Top Award at the 26th Slingle International Film Festival 2021 in Germany.

The award was announced at 10:00 pm on October 16.

This international festival has been nominated in various categories since 1996 by selecting films made for children and adolescents.

The Movie was also screened at Mill Valley Film Festival in North America.

This year’s session of the festival began on October 7 and continued till October 17 and featured both in-person and online screenings of selected films.