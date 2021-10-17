Bangladesh: COVID claims 16 more lives, infection on rise

The number of daily Covid-19 deaths increased to 16 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am Sunday, a day after the single day toll was reported at seven months low of six.

Besides, 314 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The number of daily cases also witnessed a surge on Sunday, following 293 infections reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the health officials recorded 1.74% positivity rate, down from 1.88% a day ago, after testing 18,097 samples across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,768 and the case tally climbed to 15,65,488 in the country.