Dhaka University starts in-person classes

Teachers and students of Dhaka University (DU) are very much excited as the varsity reopened after 18 months of long closure.

The authorities of the university are checking students’ temperatures before they enter their classrooms on Sunday.

Hand sanitisers have also been kept at the entrance gate.

Prof Abu Md Delwar Hossain, Dean of the Arts Faculty, said classes and exams began at 8am and those will continue until 5pm today.

Antika Tabassum, a third-year student of Islamic Studies department, said, “We are excited for being back to classrooms and seeing everyone again.”

Maintaining all COVID-safety protocols, the university reopened its residential halls on October 5 for students.