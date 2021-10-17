‘Sheikh Russel Day’ to be observed on Monday



‘Sheikh Russel Day’ will be observed at schools and colleges across the country on Monday marking the birthday of the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The government has given directives to observe the day at all educational institutions through various programmes.

However, uncertainty has appeared over observing the day with children in a befitting manner owing the closure of educational institutions in observance of the Holy Durga Puja.

In a directive, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education on Sunday (Oct 17) said the ‘Sheikh Russel Day’ falls on October 18 (Monday). In observance of the day, all the educational institutions of the country have been asked to select a permanent place for creating ‘Sheikh Russel Wall Writing.’ Poems, creative writings and pictures will be placed on the ‘Sheikh Russel Wall Writing’ on the occasion of different national days and festivals. The first wall writing will be published by October each year and its theme will be ‘Sheikh Russel Day.’

There will be the Durga Puja’ holidays from October 11-20 at all educational institutions. The holidays have already been announced. Though the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education directed the schools and colleges to observe the day for the first time, it has not issued any directive what programmes will be taken to observe the day. Later, another directive was issued at the end of last week giving necessary guidelines to observe the day.

On August 23, the cabinet approved the ICT Division’s proposal to celebrate the ‘Sheikh Russel Day’ on October 18 every year.

Sheikh Russel, also the youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18, 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at No. 32 Dhanmondi.

Sheikh Russel was brutally killed on August 15, 1975 along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, when he was a student of class four at University Laboratory School.