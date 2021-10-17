UNDP, BWJA seal deal to address, redress violence against women

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Women Judges Association (BWJA) to address and redress violence against women (VAW) during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

Van Nguyen, deputy resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, and Hosneara Begum, president of BWJA, signed the agreement, reports UNB.

Under this MoU, both the organisations will work together to identify and analyse the existing legal barriers and the challenges for gender-based violence (GBV) survivors in accessing justice.

It will also work to make the justice system of Bangladesh more effective and responsive to address the issue.

Qualitative and quantitative research will also be done on the critical areas of reform in justice delivery processes for VAW cases.

While speaking at the signing event Saturday, Van said the partnership between the UNDP and BWJA had proved effective on previous occasions.

“The current partnership will be able to showcase the symbol of women’s judicial leadership in Bangladesh and will contribute in improving access to justice service delivery for women.”

She also hoped that this new partnership would be conducive to address issues related to GBV cases in Bangladesh.

Hosneara Begum, president of BWJA, said Bangladesh Women Judges Association’s main objective is to upgrade the legal and social status of women in Bangladesh by ensuring proper enforcement of the law.

“This partnership will enhance women’s legal empowerment in Bangladesh, promote their legal and human rights in ensuring access to justice for gender-based violence survivors,” she said.