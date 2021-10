A group of miscreants set fire to a number of houses of the Hindus at a remote village of Pirganj upazila in Rangpur district on Sunday night following a Facebook post allegedly by a Hindu youth defaming Kaaba.

Officials said that police members were deployed at the Majhipara’s Jelepolli, a neighbourhood of fishermen, in the evening as the Facebook post went viral.

At least 20 homes were completely burnt in village at Ramnathpur Union in the attack, sources said.