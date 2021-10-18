Attacks on Hindus need to be stopped: UNRC

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo has said the recent attacks on Hindus, “fueled by hate speech” on social media, are against the values of the Constitution and need to be stopped.

“We call upon the Government to ensure protection of minorities and an impartial probe,” she said on Monday, UNB reports.

The UNRC tweeted, calling upon all to join hands to strengthen inclusive tolerance in Bangladesh.

Violence broke out after the reported desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja mandap in Cumilla, prompting the government to deploy paramilitary forces in 20 districts to fend off further trouble.