Bangladesh reports 339 people test Covid  positive, 10 die in 24 hours

Bangladesh has registered 10 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,778.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,565,827 as 339 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8:00 am on Monday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka and Khulna registered the most daily deaths among the eight divisions, logging three fatalities each. Dhaka also recorded the most infections, with 266.

Nationwide, another 509 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,528,371.

As many as 18,812 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.80 per cent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.61 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.77 per cent.

Globally, over 240.74 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.90 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.