DU students block road at Shahbag intersection

A section of Dhaka University students have blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the capital protesting attacks on temples, houses and mandaps of Hindu Community in different parts of the country.

On Monday (October 18) at around 10:30 am, the protesting students took position at the Shahbagh intersection.

Due to the blockade, the traffic movement from Shahbag to Paltan, Science Lab, Bangla Motor and TSC was closed. After a while some more students gathered in the TSC area and brought out procession.

Especially the residential students of different halls including Jagannath Hall are in majority in that blockade. At that time, they were chanting slogans like ‘Minority ministry should be formed’, ‘Answer why the temples were attacked’.