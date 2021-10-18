Tigers suffer humiliating defeat to Scotland

Bangladesh came up with a clueless performance to suffer a humiliating 6-run defeat to Scotland in their first game of the Twenty20 World Cup at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman on Sunday.

Scotland put up a moderate 140-9 but Bangladesh who won their maiden T20 series against Australia and New Zealand back at home in slow and low track, found them in wanting in true wicket as they were restricted to 134-7.

The Tigers now need to win both of the matches against Oman and Papua New Guinea in Group B, considered as qualifying round to move to the Super 12s.

Scotland’s victory was particularly fascinating as they recovered for 53-6 to make a great start to the tournament. By doing so, they also kept 100 percent win record against Bangladesh as they won both of the matches played between the two teams in this format. Scotland earlier in 2012 beat Bangladesh by 34 runs.

Bangladesh struggled right from the start of their chase when Soumya Sarkar tried to be bit aggressive but ended up offering easy catch at deep midwicket to be out for 5. Another opener Liton Das followed the suit, being out on 5, leaving Bangladesh at 18-2 in fourth over.

Their dismissals brought Bangladesh’s two best batters-Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan in the crease. As the seamers found movement from the pitch, they had to be alert but they also dug the graveyards by being too slow.

However Shakib couldn’t amend for the slow start as he was removed on 20 after playing 28 balls.

Mushfiqur who looked to accelerate the scoreboard after a slow start perished to a needless scoop shot with Bangladesh at 74-4 in 13.1 overs. Mushfiqur hit one four and two sixes in his 36 off 34.

At this point, Bangladesh didn’t look like a side to win the game even though required 67 off 41 balls was not a big deal in T20 cricket. But skipper Mahmudullah Riyad lacked firepower to close out the game. He was dismissed in the penultimate over after scoring 23 off 22 and with his dismissal, Bangladesh’s chance to win the match came to an end.

Young Mahedi Hasan however blasted 13 off 5 in the last over only to reduce the margin.

Mahedi Hasan earlier claimed his career-best 3-19 while Shakib Al Hasan grabbed 2-17 with his left-arm spin to help Bangladesh limit Scotland to 140-9. Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman also took two wickets but he was bit expensive, giving 32 runs in his four overs.

After Bangladesh chose to bowl first, the spinners justified the decision, reducing Scotland to 53-6, which raised a prospect to bowl them out below 100.

But that was not to be as Chris Greaves, who also picked up 2-19 that included prized scalps of Shakib and Mushfique hammered a 28 ball-45 to help the side bounce back strongly. His solo show helped Scotland amass 53 runs in the last five overs and gave the bowlers something to defend. Scotland last five overs carnage indeed made the eventual difference.

Mohammad Saifuddin though struck in his first over, removing Scottish captain Kyle Coetzer for duck, it was the spinners who helped Bangladesh ruled the game in emphatic way from the first part of Scotland’s innings.

Mahedi gave the crucial breakthrough, taking out dangerman George Munsey who came to the match with a career strike rate of 153. He showed the glimpse of his power-hitting capability in his 23 ball-29 that included two fours and as many sixes.

However after Mahedi’s strike, Shakib joined the party to slice the Scottish middle order, dismissing veteran Richie Berrington and

Michael Leask. Mahedi also played his part well but Greaves spoiled Bangladesh’s party, hitting four fours and two sixes in his 28 ball-45.

Mustafizur though took him out in the last over, he ensured that his side finished on high after such a calamitous start.