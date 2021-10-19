AL starts harmony rally against communal violence

The Awami League started their harmony rally in Dhaka on Tuesday protesting communal violence.

The rally started around 11:15am in front of the party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue.

Along with AL, its associated bodies and allied organisations are scheduled to hold programmes all over the country.

To joint the pre-scheduled programme, the party leaders and activists gathered at the Bangabandhu Avenue with banners and festoons since morning.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the programme after an emergency meeting at the party office in Dhanmondi on Monday evening.