Bangladesh beat Oman by 26 runs in their second, also one of the ‘do or die’ matches to qualify the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat of Oman on Tuesday (October 19).

Chasing Bangladesh’s total of 153, the host could only make 127/9 with Mustafizur Rahman bagging 4/36.

Earlier, opener Mohammad Naim struck a fine half-century before co-hosts Oman bowled out Bangladesh for 153.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh, who lost their tournament opener to Scotland, struggled to 29 for the loss of two wickets in the power play.

With their backs up against the wall, Naim, who hit 64 of 51 deliveries, and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (42 off 29) shared an 81-run stand to give their side the much-needed momentum.

Shakib Al Hasan was named as man of the match for his outstanding performance.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 153/10 (20 overs).

Oman: 127/9 (20 Overs).