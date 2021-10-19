Bangladesh reports  Covid deaths fall to 7, infections stand at 469

Bangladesh has witnessed a drop in deaths to 7 from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Tuesday.

The country also saw a rise in the number of daily cases as 469 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate crossed 2% again in the country, rising to 2.20% in the past 24 hours.

The health officials reported the positivity rate below 2% in the past three days.

Covid-19 has so far killed 27,785 people in Bangladesh since the outbreak last year and infected 15,66,296 to date, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deaths reported on Tuesday, three died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, and one each died in Khulna, and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 657 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.62% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims’ gender breakdown shows that 17,798 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,987 were women.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 last year.

