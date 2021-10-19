Freeze wealth of Tasneem-Sami: Court

A tribunal on Tuesday ordered to freeze wealth of four persons, including Hungary-based entrepreneur Zulkarnain Saer Khan alias Sami and Swedish-Bangladeshi journalist Tasneem, by November 8 in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA).

Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal passed the order of freezing wealth.

Two other accused in the case are: Ashiq Rahman and Shapan Wahed.

Of the seven chargesheeted accused in the case, cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore, Rashtrachinta member Didarul Islam, and shareholder-director of Dhaka Stock Minhaj Mannan Emon are on bail.

On May 6 last year, RAB’s Assistant Director Abu Bakr Siddique filed the case against 11 people, including Kishore, Mushtaq, Didarul and Minhaj with Ramna Police Station under the DSA.