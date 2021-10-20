Bangladesh reports 6 more die, 368 get Covid-19 in 24hrs

Bangladesh has registered six new deaths from Covid-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,791. The Dhaka division, which has seen the most cases during the pandemic, did not register any new death.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,566,664 as 368 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8:00 am on Wednesday, according to the latest government data.

Chattogram registered 3 fatalities, the highest among the eight divisions, while Dhaka recorded the most new cases, with 243 infections.

Nationwide, another 481 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,529,549.

As many as 20,393 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.80 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.63 percent and the mortality rate at 1.77 percent.

Globally, over 241.66 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.91 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.