Iqbal Hossain keeps Quran at Cumilla puja mandap: Police

The person who kept the holy Quran at a puja mandap in Cumilla has been identified by police. He has been identified by examining the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

A reliable source at the police department told the Daily Observer Online on Wednesday night that the name of the identified person is Iqbal Hossain. He is 30 to 35 years’ old. Son of Noor Ahmed Alam, Iqbal hails from Sujanagar in Cumilla district.

It is learnt that Iqbal Hossain is a wanderer. It could not be known whether he was affiliated to any political party or not.

Cumilla police super Faruque Ahmed said: “We have identified the main suspect behind the incident. We have employed all our efforts to arrest him. We hope that we will be able to achieve dramatic progress in this regard soon.”

Another police official said the CCTV footage also showed where from Iqbal Hossain brought the Quran Sharif.

Earlier on Monday, a police source said the detectives received information where from the Quran was taken to the temple.

Now, all the intelligence agencies are looking for the “most wanted” person.

Sources concerned said once the man is arrested, police would be able to know the names and addresses of those who had used the person.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan also said they would be able to know the details about Cumilla incidents veryu soon. “We are very close to know the reasons behind the incident. The Cumilla incident has been pre-planned with an ulterior motive.”

