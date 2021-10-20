UK set to open up vaccine bookings for children aged 12-15

The United Kingdom on Tuesday said it will open up bookings for vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for children between 12 and 15 years of age to speed up the inoculation process amid fears of rising infections in the country.

The announcement was made by British health minister Sajid Javid who said that the national Covid-19 vaccine booking service would be opened up in order to ramp up the number of younger people receiving shots.

Furthermore, coronavirus cases have fuelled among those aged 17 and younger nationally, causing concern among scientists that vaccines are being rolled out in schools too slowly.

The country has reported an average of 43,000 cases a day over the past week, 15 per cent higher compared to the week before. New infections have risen by more than 60 per cent in the last month.