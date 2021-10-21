172 Bangladeshi workers held in Malaysia

Some 172 Bangladeshi nationals among the 213 undocumented migrant workers have been detained in a joint operation in Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

The arrests were made on Wednesday at two under construction buildings at Setapak Wangsa Maju area in the capital, said a press release issued by the Malaysia Immigration Department.

Immigration Department officials said the detained men have no valid documents for staying in Malaysia. Some have valid papers but those are not appicable for construction work.

They are also acccused of breaking immigration law and hygiene of COVID pandemic.

Of the 213 persons, 172 are from Bangladesh, 20 from Indonesia, 10 from Pakistan, six from Vietnam, three from India while the rest two from Myanmar.

They are now on remand at Putrajaya Immigration Center.

