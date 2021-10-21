Dhaka receives 55 lakh more doses of Sinopharm vaccine

A total of 55 lakh doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Bangladesh from China early Thursday.

A flight carrying the vaccine consignment landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 1:40am, sources at Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Officials of the ministry received the vaccines at the airport.

Earlier on Monday (October 18), Bangladesh received 10 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China while 10 lakh doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the Netherlands.