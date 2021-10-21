Graft case: Verdict against SK Sinha, 10 others deferred

A Dhaka court has deferred again the pronouncement of verdict in a corruption case filed against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others over laundering Tk4 crore.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Dhaka Fourth Special Judge’s Court on Thursday fixed November 9 as the new date for delivering the verdict.

The verdict is not ready yet, so the judge has set a new date, Shaikh Nazmul Alam said.

Earlier, on September 14, Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Dhaka Fourth Special Judge’s Court fixed the verdict date after completion of the closing arguments in the case. Later, it was deferred.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case for embezzling Tk 4 crore from Farmers Bank (Now Padma Bank) on July 10, 2019.

Apart from SK Sinha, the other accused in the case are – Md Mahbubul Huque Chisty alias Babul Chisty, former chairman of the audit committee of Farmers Bank Limited, first vice-presidents Swapan Kumar Roy and Shafiuddin Ashkari, vice president Md. Lutful Huque, former MD AKM Shameem, former SEVP Gazi Salahuddin, bank clients Md. Shahjahan, Niranjan Chandra Saha, his uncle Ranajit Chandra Saha, and Ranajit’s wife Santree Roy.