Khaleda Zia’s appearance in 11 cases on Nov 22

A Dhaka court set November 22 for the appearance of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia before it in 11 cases lodged against her.

Thursday (Oct 21) was fixed for appearance of the BNP Chief before the court, but Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh re-fixed the date as Khaleda Zia failed to appear because of her “poor health”.

Allowing a time plea of the defence, the court adjourned the hearing till November 22, additional public prosecutor Tapas Kumar Pal told journalists.

Of the 11 cases, eight were filed with Darus Salam Police Station and two others were filed with Jatrabari Police Station for her role in BNP’s vandalism during its hartal in 2015. The ten cases were filed by police,

while a sedition case was filed against the BNP chief by a person.

Apart from Khaleda Zia, the other accused in the vandalism cases include Amanullah Aman, Habib-Un-Nabi Khan Sohel and Sultan Salauddin Tuku.

The court was scheduled to hold hearing on charge framing in 10 of those cases and to accept a charge-sheet in one case filed with Jatrabari Police Station.