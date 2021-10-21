Tigers take on PNG Today, aim for a Super 12 berth

In a crucial match in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Bangladesh are all set to take on Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Thursday evening.

The Tigers have played two matches in Round 1 and won one of them. In the first match, they lost to Scotland, and in the second, they beat the hosts Oman. So the Tigers now have no way to win this game to qualify for the Super 12s.

Scotland are currently at the top of Group B with two wins in two matches, while PNG lost both the matches they played. They are currently at the bottom of the table.

If Bangladesh win today, and Scotland beat Oman in the second match of the day, Bangladesh will qualify for the Super 12s.

If Bangladesh beat PNG, and Scotland lose to Oman, the net run rate will come to the fore. In this scenario, Scotland, Oman and Bangladesh will have the same points, so the two teams with a better run-rate will qualify for the Super 12s.

In other equations, if Bangladesh loses to PNG, and Oman loses to Scotland, then the run-rate will come to the consideration again as Scotland will qualify for the Super 12s.

If Bangladesh can end up as the champions of Group B, they will join Group 2 in Super 12s or they will join Group 1 if they end up as the runners-up.

“We still have a good chance to become the group champions,” Shakib Al Hasan had said after the win against Oman. “In the last match of the group, anyone of Scotland and Oman will lose the match, and their run-rate will also decrease. So we have to win against PNG to make our way clear to the Super 12s.”