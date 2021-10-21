UK records another 52,009 cases and 115 virus-related deaths

Daily Covid cases have soared to 52,009 in a new high on Thursday.

It is the highest number of daily cases reported in the UK since July 17.

A further 115 Covid related deaths were recorded within 28 days of a positive test.

It brings the UK’s death toll total to 139,146.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 164,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Vaccinations have been successfully rolled out with a total of 95,014,529 Covid jabs given in the country.

It is estimated 4.7 million booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered, up from Wednesday’s total of 4.2 million, new figures show.

Boris Johnson made an urgent plea for over 50s to get their Covid booster jabs as soon as they become eligible.

Speaking during a visit to a school in County Antrim, the Prime Minister said it was important to “fortify” people’s defences against the virus.

“The most important thing people can do now is get that booster jab. You get the call, get the jab. We have done about four million booster jabs already but as soon as you become eligible, as soon as you get that call, everybody over 50 should be getting that jab,” he said.

“We are in a much better position going into the autumn, winter now than we were 12 months ago, incomparably better, because of the huge level of protection we have got from the vaccines.

“Ninety percent of the adult population has antibodies right now but we most fortify ourselves further.

“The numbers are high, we can see what’s happening, we can see the increase, now is the time to get those booster jabs.”

It comes as Sajid Javid warned daily Covid cases could reach 100,000 a day.

The Health Secretary outlined the Government’s plans in a Downing Street press briefing on Wednesday.

He said: “Ahead of winter just as we expected we are starting to see this impact.

“Cases are rising and they could yet go as high as 100,000 a day. We are also seeing greater pressure on the NHS. I would like to thank everyone who is working so hard to keep us safe.

“We don’t allow the NHS to become overwhelmed. Deaths are still sadly over 100 a day. This pandemic is not over. Thanks to the vaccination programme, yes the link between cases and hospitalisations and deaths has significantly weakened but not broken.”

London has the lowest Covid case rate in the country, according to the latest government figures.