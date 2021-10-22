Bangladesh reports 4 deaths from Covid

Bangladesh on Friday reported 232 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight four lives.

The country reported 1.36 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 17,200 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Directorate General of Health

Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of Dhaka district is 121 while no COVID-19 death was reported during the same period.

The official tally showed the virus killed 27,805 people and infected 15,67,139 so far, it added.

The recovery count rose to 15,30,647 after another 564 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 97.67 percent recovered, while 1.77 percent died.

The DGHS said among the total 27,805 fatalities, 12,124 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 5,645 in Chattogram, 2,038 in Rajshahi, 3,588 in Khulna, 945 in Barishal, 1,261 in Sylhet, 1,362 in Rangpur and 842 in Mymensingh division.