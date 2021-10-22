Dilip Das, injured in Cumilla violence, succumbs

A person, who was critically injuries during the violence at a puja mandap in Comilla, died early Friday morning while undergoing treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Injured Dilip Das, 62, father of actress Adhora Priya and resident of Comilla’s Gangchar area, was in life support, said the DMCH police outpost’s inspector Bacchu Mia.

He said Dilip Das was admitted to the DMCH at about 1:30am on October 14. He was undergoing treatment at Ward No. 103.

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) on October 15 where he died at about 4:00am on Friday. His body was kept at the DMCH morgue.

Dilip was seriously injured after being hit with a brick on his head in front of Rajarajeshwari Kalibari puja mandap on October 13.

Later he was taken to Dhaka.

Contacted, Achinta Das Titu, general secretary of Comilla Metropolitan Puja Committee, strongly condemned the incident.

He said: “As a result of the violence, 17 puja mandaps were vandalized and a number of idols were desecrated in Comilla. About 12 people were injured at the time, one of whom died Thursday night.”

On October 13, several temples and puja venues in the city came under attack in the afternoon as tension mounted over an allegation of sacrilege.