National charity Heart Research UK have launched the ‘anonymous heART project’ 2021, an online fundraising campaign that will see hundreds of anonymous one-of-a-kind masterpieces created by huge names from the worlds of art and entertainment go up for auction on eBay.

Heart Research UK Patrons Robert Smith (The Cure) Paul Insect and Christopher Kane have joined the likes of Chvrches, Jamie Hewlett, Ralph Steadman and hundreds of international stars and artists who have created stunning A5 pieces.

The twist? Though the list of artists will be available to all bidders, the artist of each individual piece will be kept anonymous, only being revealed once the auction is over. Could you bag yourself an original masterpiece for a bargain price?

Their pieces will be auctioned alongside almost 500 others pieces created by a host of celebrities and international artists on eBay from 22nd October – 31st October 2021. You can bid on your favourite piece here www.heartresearch.org.uk/heart-auction

The anonymous heART project is back for its 4th year, with previous editions raising over £130,000 in total. All the money raised will fund Heart Research UK’s vital medical research into the prevention, treatment, and cure of heart disease.

Kate Bratt-Farrar, Chief Executive of Heart Research UK, said: “The anonymous heART project is one of the most exciting projects Heart Research UK has ever run. We are delighted to welcome it back for another successful year, as we have received an astounding number of artworks from artists, designers, and celebrities all over the world.

“At Heart Research UK, we are always looking for fun and innovative ways to raise money to help us continue our vital medical research, helping us benefit patients as soon as possible.

“The anonymous heART project is a fantastic event allowing people to own their own mini-masterpiece created by an artist or celeb but allows them to get involved and give a little something back.

“What makes this project so special is that everyone has the chance to own a piece of iconic art; it really is making high class art available to all whilst, allowing people to support our ground-breaking medical research which helps save lives.”

The anonymous heART project is proudly sponsored by international law firm Walker Morris. Walker Morris, who partnered with the charity to launch the first anonymous heART project in 2018, are reinforcing their long-standing reputation for innovative sponsorship of the arts with a two-year sponsorship of the project, including the Anonymous heART Project’s 5th anniversary year in 2022.