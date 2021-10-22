I won’t approve any division with the name of ‘Cu’: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has decided to upgrade Cumilla and Faridpur as two new divisions after the names of two major rivers – Padma and Meghna.

“I will not propose to make any division with the name that starts with ‘Cu’ [as ‘cu’ in Bengali means ‘bad’ or ‘ominous’]. I’ve decided to form two new divisions after two major rivers—one would be named after Padma and another after Meghna,” she said.

The Prime Minister revealed it while opening the newly-constructed office building for Cumilla City unit of Awami League’s virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban on Thursday (Oct 21) morning.

At that time, Cumilla’s MP AKM Baharuddin Bahar requested the prime minister to form a division after the name of ‘Cumilla.’

Responding to the request, the prime minister said, “Mushtaque’s (Ahmed) name is connected to your name of ‘Cumilla.’ So, I won’t make any division after the name of ‘Cumilla.’ Whenever I remember the name of ‘Cumilla,’ Mushtaque’s face comes to my mind.”

Sheikh Hasina further said if the division is formed after the name of ‘Cumilla’, other districts might not be interested to join it. “If Cumilla division is formed, Chandpur won’t join, Luxmipur won’t join, Noakhali won’t join, Feni won’t join,” she said.

“If you [inhabitants of Cumilla] want division, I can make it after the name of ‘Meghna.’ We’ll go to Faridpur crossing the river Padma and Cumilla crossing the river Meghna.”

LGRD Minister Tazul Islam, AL organising secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapan and local Awami League MP AKM Baharuddin Bahar and other local AL leaders joined the virtual the function from the new office building.