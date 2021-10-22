Iqbal ‘confesses to keeping’ Quran in puja mandap

Accused Iqbal Hossain has confessed to keeping the holy Quran inside a makeshift puja mandap at Nanuar Dighir Par in Cumilla city, said police on Friday afternoon.

“Iqbal has confessed to keeping the holy Quran during questioning at Police Lines in Cumilla city,” said a police official, expressing anonimity.

He said Iqbal also confessed to remove a gada from the hand of the idol of Hanuman. However, he has not yet disclosed at whose order he had committed the act.

The official further said Iqbal has been behaving inconsistently after his arrest.

Several units of law enforcers are questioning him after he was brought at the Police Lines in Cumilla city from Cox’s Bazar.

Police arrested Iqbal from Sugandha Point in Cox’s Bazar on Thursday night. From there he was brought in Cumilla Police Lines early Friday afternoon.

Cumilla police super said: “This is that Iqbal who we have identified examining the CCTV footage. This Iqbal put the holy Quran in a puja mandap.”

Violence erupted in different parts of the country after the holy Quran was found inside a makeshift puja mandap at Nanuar Dighir Par in Cumilla city early in the morning on October 13 last amid Durga Puja festivity across Bangladesh.

Later, violence had spread to different districts of the country including Chandpur, Noakhali, Chattogram and Bagerhat. Later, it was found in the CCTV footage that Iqbal picked a copy of the holy Quran from the local Darogabari Mosque and took it to the puja mandap at night.

While investigating the incident, the law enforcers found in the CCTV footage that a local young man named Iqbal Hossain kept a copy of Holy Quran inside the temple. The 30-year-old Iqbal is the son of Noor Ahmed Alam of the Muradpur-Lashkarpur area under Ward No. 17 in Cumilla city. Noor Alam is a fish-monger by profession.

Police arrested Iqbal’s four accomplices including Ekram. They also included Humayun Ahmed and Faisal Ahmed, two attendants at Shah Abdullah Gazipuri (RA) shrine in Cumilla city. Iqbal took the holy Quran from the mosque of this shrine and kept it inside the puja mandap.

Law enforces think that it will be possible to identify all the culprits involved in the incident with the arrest of Iqbal and take legal measures against them.