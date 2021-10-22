Japan’s Tokyo, Osaka plan to lift restrictions on eateries amid COVID-19 pandemic

The local governments in Japan’s Tokyo and Osaka have planned to lift COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and bars next week in light of declining infections across the country.

Restrictions on eateries serving alcohol or operating hours will no longer be in place starting on Monday, though there are concerns about a potential sixth wave of infections in winter, the local governments’ said on Thursday.

Under the request of the Tokyo metropolitan government, about 102,000 certified eateries currently stop serving alcohol by 8:00 pm local time and close by 9:00 pm local time.

Japan reported 391 daily new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Thursday.