Seven killed in clash between two Rohingya groups in Cox’s Bazar

At least seven people were killed and 10 others injured in a clash between two factions of Rohingya in a Rohingya camp at Ukhiya upazila in Cox’s Bazar district early Friday.

The clash took place at camp No 18 under the upazila at about 4:00am.

The deceased were identified as Md Idris, 32, Ibrahim Hossain, 24, Azizul Huq, 22, Md Amin, 32, Nur Alam Halim, 45, Hamid Ullah, 55, and Nur Kaiser, 15.. They all were residents of camp No 2 at Balukhali under the upazila.

Superintendent of the Armed Police Battalion(APBn)-8 Shihab Kaiser confirmed the matter.

