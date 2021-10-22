Seven murders committed to stop Rohingya repatriation: FM

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said a significant progress has been achieved regarding the Rohingya repatriation from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

“But, some people don’t want repatriation of Rohingya. Those who don’t want the repatriation, they were involved in the murder of seven persons in a madrasa at Ukhia Rohingya Camp of Cox’s Bazar,” he said while speaking at a meeting in Sylhet early Friday afternoon.

Seven persons were killed and seven others injured in a violent clash between two groups inside a Rohingya camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar. One Mujibur Rahman was arrested with arms in connection with the incident. Police also have launched a combing operation to nab the Rohingyas involved in the murders.

The Foreign Minister said: “Various untoward incidents are being committed in planned ways inside the Rohingya camps to prevent Rohingya repatriation. Those who don’t want Rohingya repatriation, they might have been involved in such undesirable incidents.”

Momen said the government is looking into the incident of murders. “We’ve held a meeting with the Home Ministry on Thursday (Oct 21) to maintain law and order inside and outside the Rohingya camps. But the incident of murder is really a matter of great concern.”

The Foreign Minister again said that a decision might be taken to open fire on Myanmar border to stop smuggling of drugs and arms into Bangladesh centring Rohingya camps.

Earlier, Rohingya leader Muhibullah was shot dead inside the camp. Following the murder, security inside the camps was strengthened. Amid it, seven Rohingya were killed at Camp No. 18 at about 4:00am on Friday. Seven Rohingya were killed and 12 others injured in an attack carried out by miscreants at a madrasa in a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya. The injured were admitted to a hospital of the Rohingya camp. Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the incident of murders.

Cox’s Bazar District Police’s additional police super Md Rafiqul Islam said those who died were hacked and shot dead. Fingers of hands and legs of some of the victims were severed. Police sent the bodies to Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for postmortem.

Rohingya leader Md Rafique said a tense situation has been prevailing inside the Rohingya camp. Additional police forces have been deployed inside and outside of the camp.