UK faces 49,298 new Covid infections and 180 deaths

New Covid infections hit 49,298 in the UK and 180 deaths were recorded on Friday.

It brings the UK death toll to 139,326.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 164,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

By comparison, infection rates skyrocketed to more than 52,000 on Thursday.

Vaccines remain an incredible success with a total of 95,090,089 Covid jabs given in the UK.

Earlier this week, Sajid Javid revealed the Government wasn’t going to implement Plan B yet which would include bringing back work from home and face mask measures.

The Health Secretary issued a stark warning daily Covid case rates could peak at 100,000 cases a day.

On Friday, Boris Johnson said the measures remain under “constant review” but he said the UK was in line with what was expected for the autumn and winter plan.

He told reporters: “We keep all measures under constant review.

“We do whatever we have to do to protect the public but the numbers that we’re seeing at the moment are fully in line with what we expected in the autumn and winter plan.

“What we want people to do is to come forward and get their jabs. We also want young people, we want kids at school, to be getting their jabs.”

Mr Johnson urged people to book their vaccines and he stressed the importance of the booster jabs.

He added: “There’ll be booking systems opening from tomorrow in addition to the vaccination programme in schools.

“So the message is that the boosters are fantastic. The levels of protection are really very high, but it’s also very, very important that you get one because the double vaccination provides a lot of protection against serious illness and death but it doesn’t protect you against catching the disease, and it doesn’t protect you against passing it on.

“So now is the time to get your booster.”