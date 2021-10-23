Bangladesh logs 9 virus deaths, 278 cases in a day

Bangladesh has registered 9 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 27,814.

The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,567,417 as 278 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Saturday, according to the latest government data.

Dhaka, Chattogram and Rajshahi all registered three fatalities, the most among the eight divisions.

Dhaka also logged the most new cases, with 192 infections.

Nationwide, another 294 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,530,941.

As many as 15,042 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.85 per cent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.67 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.77 per cent.

Globally, over 243.08 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 4.94 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.