Cultural practice of children urgent for communal harmony: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday said the cultural practice of the children is essential to maintain communal harmony in the country.

He said this while speaking at a memorial meeting on late children organiser and journalist Rafiqul Haque more known as Dadu Bhai, organised by North Bengal Journalists Forum (NBJF) at Swadhinata auditorium in the capital’s Segunbagicha area in the afternoon.

Speaking as the chief guest, Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, called upon the journalists to come forward to spread non-communal spirit among the countrymen.